BILLINGS- Montana State University Billings’ Welcome Week kicks off this weekend with events and activities for new and returning students.

“We are beyond excited to welcome our new and returning students back to campus. It has been strange not having students on campus since March and we are looking forward to seeing MSUB full of student life again,” Kim Hayworth, vice chancellor for Student Access and Success said in a release.

MSU Billings says Welcome Week kicks off on August 15 with the opening of the Petro and Rimrock residence halls for students to move in. During the day a barbecue will be held on the Student Union Building lawn, followed by mini-golf.

The Target Run comes back for a second year this year on Sunday, August 16, where students can enjoy shopping at the west end Target and receive swag and discounts the release says.

Students can get acquainted with campus resources Monday, August 17 via “Life in the Hive” activities, the day concluding with an Ice Cream Bash and Outdoor Games.

Tuesday, August 18 is New Student Day, kicking off the college experience and connecting students with campus resources, campus tours and a Buzz dance contest, concluding with BBQ & Band featuring music by My Secret Addiction in the evening.

Classes start Wednesday, August 19 and “Where in the Hive” stations will be located outside and around the university campus to ensure students can easily locate their classes. Montana Fair Foods will be featured for dinner in the Rimrock Cafe.

Thursday will feature Movie in the Park, and a Home Run Derby will happen Friday with the week concluding Saturday with a Virtual Murder Mystery.

Activities have been designed and planned to be hosted outdoors to the greatest extent possible, social distancing and wearing face coverings will be expected in accordance with MSU Billings’ Back to Business Plan.

You can see the complete Welcome Week schedule online here.