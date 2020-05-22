BILLINGS- MSU Billings will begin its fall 2020 semester three weeks early.

The fall semester was initially set to begin on September 9, however, this year it will begin Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and end Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

“We understand this calendar shift will be an adjustment to many, but the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff are our top priority,” said MSU Billings Chancellor Dan Edelman. “Proper health and safety guidelines and protocols will be implemented prior to the start of our fall semester to ensure our campus remains a safe place for our students to learn, our faculty to teach, and for our staff to work.”

Montana University System Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christian, encouraged campuses to design a fall academic calendar that allowed for the fall semester to be completed by November 25.

Christian encouraged campuses to have their fall semester completed by November 25 to reduce the risk of safety challenges that come with students and employees coming back to campus after Thanksgiving travel, and because projections suggest a greater prevalence of general illness and a possible increased threat from COVID-19 in the late fall.

“We cannot predict if or when a second wave of COVID-19 will return, however we are confident that this calendar shift will significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 at MSU Billings,” said Edelman. “We are also really looking forward to welcoming our students back to campus this fall.”