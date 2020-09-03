BILLINGS- After MSU Billings’ spring commencement was postponed due to COVID-19, a new fall commencement date was set for November 21, 2020.

Initially, MSU Billings announced fall commencement for December 19, however, since the fall semester was started early and will end before Thanksgiving, the school says they changed the date to align with the new semester timeline.

Commencement will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at MetraPark.

Two commencement ceremonies will be held that day to ensure proper health and safety guidelines can be maintained at all times and to continue to put the health and safety of students, their loved ones, faculty and staff first.

The first commencement will begin at 10:00 am and will include graduates of City College and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

The second ceremony will begin at 2:00 pm and will include graduates of the College of Education, the College of Business and the College of Health Professionals and Sciences.

Convocations will not happen this year to limit the number of large gatherings.

“Postponing spring commencement was the right decision, but we hope that our graduates will join us in this ceremony that celebrates a milestone in their lives and in the lives of their families,” said Chancellor Rolf Groseth. “We are excited to celebrate the achievements of our students this November.”

Graduates from summer 2019, fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020, along with fall 2020-degree candidates are invited to participate in the commencement ceremonies.

Graduates attending are asked to confirm their participation via an RSVP form by October 16, 2020.

For more information visit msubillings.edu or contact Maureen Brakke, director of University Communications and Marketing, 406-657-2243, maureen.brakke@msubillings.edu.