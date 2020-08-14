BILLINGS- Funding for two five-year grants were given to Montana State University Billings through the U.S. Department of Educations’ Student Support Services (SSS)/TRIO Program.

For the next five years, annual funding for MSU Billings university campus is $362,740 and City College is $261,888, totaling over $3.1 million.

MSUB says is the first time the City College has received funding for a five-year SSS/TRIO program.

“This is fantastic news as it means we will be funded to provide a number of important services to 140 of our low income, first-generation, and disabled students over the next five years,” said Dr. Vicki Trier, dean of City College.

According to MSUB, over 85% of SSS/TRIO students remained in good academic standing, with a grade point average at 2.0 or higher.