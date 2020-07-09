BILLINGS- The Mighty Thomas Carnival is returning to the MontanaFair this year, but with new actions being taken to keep people safe.

Rides selected for this year’s fair were chosen because they are easy to clean according to a release from the MetraPark.

Mighty Thomas Carnival will have 28 rides, food booths and games, and ride favorites coming back this year include: Speed, Black Out, Pharaoh’s Wheel, Moby Dick, Monster Trucks, Dizzy Dragons, the Wacky Cowboy Coaster and more.

Additional actions being taken include:

A physically distanced midway area giving more room between attractions.

Maximum attendance limits on fairgrounds for any given hour to provide distancing

Enhanced cleaning protocols on rides.

Limits on ride occupancy maintained at 50% of rated availability

Physical distancing protocols for any lines that may develop

Wellness checks of carnival employees and MontanaFair staff before each work day

Limits on contact between carnival employees, MontanaFair staff, and the general public.

All carnival employees and MontanaFair staff will wear masks while in the public.

Hand sanitizer will be available at contact locations.

A maximum of 3000 people will be allowed in the fairgrounds at one time.

MontanaFair Sneak-A-Peak weekend starts July 24.

For more information on the MontanaFair, and to buy online advance admission and carnival ride tickets you can visit the MontanaFair website here.