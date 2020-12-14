Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Tony Beehler is sore, but recovering at home after being rear-ended by a semi truck on Saturday, December 12.

Sgt. Beehler said he wasn't supposed to work on Saturday. He participated in Shop with a Cop, and then stayed on to help because of the numerous slide offs and crashes happening that morning.

The second crash he was dispatched to was a suburban versus semi truck on I-94 at mile marker three.

"I parked my patrol car with all of my lights on, of course, on the shoulder behind the suburban," said Beehler. "And, I was sitting in my patrol car investigating that crash when my patrol car was hit."

The semi truck rear-ended Beehler's patrol car. Beehler was not wearing a seatbelt because he was parked.

"Just that loud noise and then it was super quiet, but I couldn't move because my legs were stuck down underneath the steering wheel, my legs and hips," he said. "I looked out my windshield and I could see the pit bumper of my patrol car was standing straight up, so I was like, 'I wonder what the heck just happened?' And, I realized I wasn't even facing the Suburban anymore. I was facing out into a field."

He added, "And, then it started to get really painful in my legs and a couple of guys opened the door and just tried to help me get up into the seat and out of my car."

Sgt. Beehler was taken to the hospital and released after a few hours. Fortunately, nothing was broken.

Beehler said this isn't the first time he's been hit. This is the fourth or fifth time since he started with Montana Highway Patrol in 2002.

He urges people to slow down at construction sites, or whenever they pass a traffic stop or crash.

He said, "In fact, I was talking to my old sergeant last night and he said, 'You know, I remember having a lot of near misses in my career, but I don't remember the number of cars getting hit like we have in the last few months.'"

In spite of the crash, Beehler said he loves his job and intends to get back to work in a couple of days.