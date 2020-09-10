BILLINGS- An offender is reported to have walked away from the Alpha House Pre-release Center.

Alternatives, INC. and the Montana Department of Corrections are notifying the public in hopes of getting the public’s help in his capture.

Adam Cunningham walked away from the Alpha House Men’s Pre-release Center at around 1:41 pm on Thursday, September 10.

A warrant has been issued for Cunningham’s arrest.

Cunningham is six feet one inch tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

A release from Alternatives INC. says Cunningham was sentenced for fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs out of Gallatin County, was sentenced in November of 2019, and arrived at the Alpha House Pre-release program in June 2020.

The public should not approach Cunningham as he is facing a ten-year sentence for Felony Escape.

If you have any information, you are asked to report it to law enforcement immediately.