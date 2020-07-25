BILLINGS- J P Kitchen posted to their Facebook Saturday that they will not be re-opening.

“The last five years has been a roller coaster, a lot of sweat (always a lot) and tears (there were some) were put into building this place,” they wrote in the post. “Despite the hardships, I am proud of what we have accomplished and could provide for Billings."

The announcement says they are looking forward to staying in food, and giving the industry one more go with a different concept and maybe a different cuisine.

If you have gift cards to be redeemed, it will be honored with cash. You can email jpkitcheninc@gmail.com to get a check or cash for it and the post says the gift card will be honored at the new venture.

The whole post from J P Kitchen: