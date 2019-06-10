Investigation of deadly shootings on a Indian reservation in WA continues

The investigation continues today into deadly shootings on an Indian reservation in Washington state.

Five people were shot and killed Saturday on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Central Washington. Three bodies were found in one location, two more bodies in another location, and one person died at the hospital.

Authorities say four people have been taken into custody. The motive for the shooting is unclear. Multiple agencies will be investigating the shootings including the FBI, Tribal Police, and the county sheriff's office.

The shootings happened south of the city of Yakima, which is about two hours southeast of Seattle.