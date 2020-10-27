Homicide suspect arrested in barricade on N. 27th Street in Billings

UPDATE:

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department tweeted they were at a standoff with a homicide suspect on North Twenty-seventh Street Tuesday morning in Billings.

Billings Police say Taylor Plainbull of Crowe is arrested after he was reportedly armed and barricaded at the Rodeway Inn.

No injuries are reported.

North Twenty-seventh Street will reopen soon, BPD adds in the tweet.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

BILLINGS - Both northbound and southbound lanes on North Twenty-seventh Street are shut down Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Billings Police Department, the roadway is closed from Poly Drive to Airport Road. Northbound traffic is rerouting west onto Poly Drive, BPD adds.

BPD will provide an update once the roadway opens back up.