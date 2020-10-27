BILLINGS, MT - The U.S. Attorney's Office is charging Taylor Leigh Plainbull with first degree murder, alleging he murdered a person with premeditation.

Court documents say three victims were involved in the incident, and one person, 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead, died at the scene. One victim was a minor.

Details of the alleged murder can be found in the affidavit below.

BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Police Department engaged in a 6 hour negotiation with homicide suspect Taylor Plainbull Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn located at 1315 North 27th St.

Lt. Brandon Wooley with Billings Police says that Plainbull was taken into custody on a valid federal arrest warrant at 6:00 a.m.

Wooley says that the SWAT team was forced to deploy gas into the room at Rodeway Inn because Plain bull was refusing to cooperate.

Plainbull was wanted by the FBI in connection with the investigation into the murder of Lenita Goes Ahead.

Plainbull is in custody in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a federal hold with no bond.

UPDATE:

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department tweeted they were at a standoff with a homicide suspect on North Twenty-seventh Street Tuesday morning in Billings.

Billings Police say Taylor Plainbull of Crow is arrested after he was reportedly armed and barricaded at the Rodeway Inn.

No injuries are reported.

North 27th Street will reopen soon, BPD adds in the tweet.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

BILLINGS - Both northbound and southbound lanes on North Twenty-seventh Street are shut down Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Billings Police Department, the roadway is closed from Poly Drive to Airport Road. Northbound traffic is rerouting west onto Poly Drive, BPD adds.

BPD will provide an update once the roadway opens back up.