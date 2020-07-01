BILLINGS- Harvest Church’s fireworks show is moving to MetraPark.

In a release, Rachel Woosley, Celebrate Freedom Director at Harvest said the event was changed to fireworks only this year and moved to MetraPark due to Phase one COVID-19 precautions and uncertainty.

In addition to the change of venues, the church is making some changes to the show in the form of bigger mortars and longer running time.

“At Castlerock Park, the largest shells we were allowed to use were 5 inches in diameter. Now we’re able to fire off 6-inch and 8-inch mortars,” said Rachel Woosley, Celebrate Freedom Director at Harvest. “We’re also lengthening the show to 35 minutes!”

The show will begin at dark from the upper parking lot of MetraPark, and loudspeakers will be playing choreographed music to the lower MetraPark parking lot as well as nearby business lots. The music will also be broadcast on KURL radio, 93.3 FM.

Rachel Woosley says the most crucial planning months for the celebration were during Phase one, and that they had no way of predicting volunteer numbers or if the event would even be allowed at Castlerock, so they decided on a more central city location.

“So we decided to find a more central city location and put all of our resources into a massive fireworks show. We’re hoping as many people as possible will see it and feel encouraged,” Wooley said.

The owner of Billings-based professional choreography company PYRO F/X, Todd Reichenbach, says the displays he creates for Harvest – and for all of his clients – are unique.

“At Castlerock Park we would set up a frontage for best viewing from the park. This year’s site allows us a unique challenge of creating a high 3D fireworks show with formations that will be interesting and unique to view from any direction,” Reichenbach said.

You can park for free in the lower lot of the MetraPark, at nearby business parking lots after they are closed and the surrounding areas.

No parking will be allowed in any portion of the MetraPark upper parking lot and rim parking is prohibited by the city.