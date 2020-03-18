BILLINGS- Guidelines for cleaning and social distancing for closed food services have been provided by health officials in Billings.

The guidelines include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds

Covering your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue

Avoiding touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth

Staying home if you’re sick

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Guidelines must be followed and signed before business impacted by the Health Officer Order can re-open according to RiverStone Health.

RiverStone Health also points out that even if businesses comply with everything in the guidelines to re-open it does not mean they can re-open until the Health Officer Order is officially lifted.

Any business impacted by the order will not be able to automatically open on Tuesday, March 24.