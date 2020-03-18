BILLINGS- Guidelines for cleaning and social distancing for closed food services have been provided by health officials in Billings.
The guidelines include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue
- Avoiding touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth
- Staying home if you’re sick
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
Guidelines must be followed and signed before business impacted by the Health Officer Order can re-open according to RiverStone Health.
RiverStone Health also points out that even if businesses comply with everything in the guidelines to re-open it does not mean they can re-open until the Health Officer Order is officially lifted.
Any business impacted by the order will not be able to automatically open on Tuesday, March 24.