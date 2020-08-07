CHEYENNE Wyo.- A grant program was announced Friday that would provide financial assistance to students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants will help cover expenses other than tuition and fees, including housing and meals for students attending the University of Wyoming, the state’s community colleges, private and technical colleges.

An initial $50 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding was allocated to the CARES Wyoming College Grant Program by Governor Mark Gordon.

To be eligible for the funding, students must be U.S. citizens who are either current or new students at UW, one of Wyoming’s community colleges or any private or technical college in Wyoming.

Full-time students will receive funding towards housing and meals at each institution for the fall semester, and part-time students will receive a prorated amount according to the number of enrolled credit hours.

The financial assistance will be distributed as “last-dollar-in” financial aid after other merit and need-based aid is applied, including scholarships and grants.

More information will become available Monday on the UW website here. Students at state community colleges and private and technical colleges can contact their institution’s financial aid office for more information.