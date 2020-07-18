HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering all flags flown in Montana to be displayed at half-staff Saturday, July 18, 2020, in memory of the life of Representative John Lewis.

“Representative John Lewis’s life of public service stands witness to America’s highest ideals. I call on all Montanans to honor his passing by rededicating ourselves to the causes he worked so tirelessly to advance: civil rights and equal justice for all Americans, regardless of the color of their skin or the circumstances of their birth,” the governor wrote in the proclamation.