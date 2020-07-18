Half-staff flag
Photo: Pixabay / MGN

HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering all flags flown in Montana to be displayed at half-staff Saturday, July 18, 2020, in memory of the life of Representative John Lewis.

Representative John Lewis’s life of public service stands witness to America’s highest ideals. I call on all Montanans to honor his passing by rededicating ourselves to the causes he worked so tirelessly to advance: civil rights and equal justice for all Americans, regardless of the color of their skin or the circumstances of their birth,” the governor wrote in the proclamation. 

Tags

Recommended for you