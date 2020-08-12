CHEYENNE Wyo.- Restrictions on the size of permitted outdoor gatherings will be eased beginning August 16th in Wyoming.

Updated public health orders were announced by Governor Mark Gordon, which will allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitation measures are in place according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

The health orders remain the same for indoor gatherings in a confirmed space, limiting attendance to 50 people without restrictions, and 250 if social distancing and sanitation measures are incorporated.

Public health restrictions apply that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place through August 31.

Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes will continue to be permitted to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.

Students are required to wear face coverings in schools in situations where six feet of separation cannot be maintained.