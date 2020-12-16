CODY WYO. - The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will close the gate near Bruce’s Parking Area at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 18.

With the gate being closed, remaining access will be closed off to the Loop Road, also known as Louis Lake Road to summer motorized use.

The Loop Road will remain open to motorized vehicles with tracks for over-snow travel, such as snowmobiles.

People are asked to respect all posted signs for this road closures as it is in place to help minimize resource damage in the area.

For more information, you can contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460.