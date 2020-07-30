STILLWATER CO., Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are banning all campfires on all FWP land in Stillwater County starting Thursday due to fire danger.

FWP says in a release they made the decision based on Stillwater County commissioners' decision entering Stage I fire restriction throughout the county.

Stage I restrictions include banning campfires with the exception of areas specifically exempted, and banning smoking except in vehicles and in areas away from flammable objects within a 3-foot diameter.

The following fishing spots in effect for restrictions listed in FWP's release are:

Yellowstone River include Homestead Isle west of Park City, Holmgren Ranch west of Columbus and Indian Fort at Reed Point

Along the Stillwater River, affected fishing access sites include Fireman’s Point, Swinging Bridge, White Bird and Jeffrey’s Landing south of Columbus

Stillwater River upstream from Absaroka include Absaroka, Cliff Swallow, Castle Rock, Moraine and Buffalo Jump

Rosebud Isle on the West Rosebud River at Fishtail

Open fires are banned all year at Big Lake wildlife management area in Stillwater County west of Molt.

FWP says the banning is a response to the warm and dry temperatures preventing human caused wildfires. The restrictions are in effect until further notice.