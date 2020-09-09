BILLINGS- Five Mile Road is open to the public, and drivers are being reminded to be aware of the new roundabout at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Old Highway 312, as well as new stop signs on Dover Road at the intersection of Five Mile Road.

Finishing work will include epoxy stripping in mid-September and final seeding and erosion control blankets in mid-October.

As work continues, people are asked to continue to look out for workers and temporary traffic control.

The work is being done as a part of the Billings Bypass project, which is a multi-phase project that will result in a new arterial roadway.

For more information on the project, you can visit the Montana Department of Transportation’s website here.

If you have any comments, questions, or concerns you can email billingsbypass@dowl.com or call the Billings Bypass Public Involvement team at (406) 294-9668.