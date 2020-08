BILLINGS- Several trucks and firefighters responded to a house fire on Lewis Avenue Sunday.

The call about the fire came in around 4 pm, and Billings Police had a portion of the street blocked off.

We spoke with Gerald Obelenus who tells us he was taking a nap when he was woken up by banging on his door and people telling him to get outside to safety.

The case of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

