BILLINGS- The Billings Fire Department responded to a camper trailer fire on Murphy Avenue Saturday.

A release from the Billings Fire Department says the fire caused moderate damage to the electrical system under the 29-foot camper.

The camper received power from a residential breaker panel that was hardwired to it, and inside were multiple electrical appliances that BPD says overloaded the system.

There are no reports of injuries and nobody was inside the camper.

The estimated property and content loss is $200.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.