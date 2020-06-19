BILLINGS- Energy Share of Montana is helping Montanans who have been impacted by COVID-19 and are worried about paying their home energy bill.

If you or somebody you know needs help, you can contact HRDC in Billings at 406-247-4778 or log in to www.hrdc7.org. You can also call 1-888-799-7598 and let Energy Share know your town and phone number, you will then be directed to the office that handles applications for your area.

HRDC handles all applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and is the most direct route for someone seeking assistance according to a release from Energy Share of Montana.

You can learn how to apply on Energy Share of Montana’s website here.