BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in locating an escapee of the Passages Woman's Program in Billings Sunday.

A release from Alternatives, Inc. read Sonya Cree Wolfwalker, 21, of Havre, exited the program located at 1001 South Twenty-Seventh Street at approximately 5 p.m.

She is described as Native American, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 180-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wolfwalker is sentenced for burglary and criminal endangerment out of Yellowstone County and Hill County. The release from Alternatives, Inc. read she began the Woman's Passages Program Nov. 25, 2020.

According to the release from Alternatives, Inc., Wolfwalker should not be approached as she is considered dangerous and is looking at a ten year sentence of felony escape.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.