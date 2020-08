CROW AGENCY, Mont. - The Crow Tribe is entering 'stage one' fire restrictions Monday, restricting open flames within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation in an effort to prevent starting wildfires.

According to the Crow Tribe Executive Branch's order, 'stage one' fire restrictions ban campfires and any fire on the ground with the exception of fire in grills or gas stoves.

The Crow Tribe is also banning smoking in outdoor areas, excluding vehicles and developed recreation areas, unless within a 3-foot diameter away from burnable vegetation.

Sweat and agricultural fire is required to get a written permit beforehand from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire who can be reached at (406)638-2247.

The following is the full stage one fire restriction order by the Crow Tribe Executive Branch: