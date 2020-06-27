CROW AGENCY- The Memorandum of Agreement for police protection services for the Crow Indian Reservation was ended after Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr., of the Crow Tribe, issued a notice to Charlie Addington, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Director for Office of Justice Services in Washington DC.

“I want to lead the Crow Tribe’s very own Police Department because I believe the Crow People and residents of the Crow Indian Reservation deserve better, the Crow Tribe no longer seeks to lead the nation in missing and murdered indigenous people and the Crow Tribe no will longer allow drug and human trafficking cases to go unprosecuted and uninvestigated,” Chairman Not Afraid said in a release.

A P.L. 93-638 Contract Proposal to assume all BIA-Office of Justice police protection services for the Crow Indian Reservation was submitted by the Crow Tribe in January 2020.

It took additional time to review the proposal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the release says during that time, the Crow Tribe has agreed that corrections and detention will continue to be operated by the BIA and talks are being finalized to secure central dispatch center.

The Crow Tribe Police Department will be in full operation on June 27, 2020, to provide police protection services for the Crow Indian Reservation.

The 1886 Crow Treaty “bad man” clause will be relied on by the Crow Tribe when addressing non-Indians as well as relevant tribal and federal laws.

“The Crow Tribe has relied on numerous legal experts and consultants to establish the Crow Tribe’s Police Department, both Indian and non-Indian, in order to establish a police department that is committed to the safety, health and welfare of the Crow People,” the release says.

The Crow Tribe Police Department’s Chief of Police is Terrill Bracken, and the release says Bracken brings years of experience and familiarity with local and regional law enforcement.