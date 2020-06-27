CROW AGENCY- An amendment to the “stay home” order has been made requiring all people to wear masks when in public.

Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr., of the Crow Tribe issued the amendment Friday, June 26.

The release says the Crow Tribe’s epidemiologist and COVID-19 Emergency Health Plan Coordinator, Mike Andreini, is a former CDC analyst and has been working with Big Horn County and federal Indian Health Service medical professionals.

The medical professionals have come to the consensus that face masks worn by individuals protect all people from becoming potentially infected with COVID-19.

A social distancing requirement where individuals are to maintain a minimum distance of six feet from one another was also included.

If you do not have a face mask, the release says face masks are available for all Crow Tribe members.

The Crow Tribe’s Administration will be distributing face masks and other PPE in the coming weeks across the Crow Indian Nation.