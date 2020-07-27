BILLINGS - A motorcyclist sustained a minor injury after a crash involving another vehicle at the Broadwater and Shiloh roundabout in Billings Monday morning.

Billings Police Officer David Nienhuis tells us a driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling west on Broadwater Ave. approaching the Shiloh roundabout, slowed down and did not see the motorcyclist heading north on Shiloh through the roundabout. Officer Nienhuis says the driver lightly hit the back corner of the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to lose control of the bike and then the motorcyclist had his bike lying across his left leg.

The motorcyclists main complaint of pain was his left leg, according to Officer Nienhuis

Officer Nienhuis says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital as precautionary.