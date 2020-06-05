CODY Wyo.- The Cody Stampede Board of Directors announced the Cody Stampede is returning in July.

The rodeo will go on from July 1 through July 4, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale on June 8, however, the number of available tickets for purchase will be limited due to restrictions set forth by the State’s exemption request currently in effect, or as otherwise adjusted by the Wyoming Department of Health.

“Our Board has been meeting for months trying to assess the best available options for producing a professional rodeo under the change in circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic,” a release on the Cody Stampede Rodeo says.

The release goes on to say the decision considered the health and safety of guests, workers and contestants first and foremost.

The rodeo says their intent is to comply with the health orders issued by the Wyoming Department of Health and the COVID-19 policies set forth by the PRCA.

The Yellowstone Xtreme and Bullfighters Only event this year has been canceled due to financial considerations, however, the rodeo will still have four performances, each consisting of a full rodeo, instead of the recent standard of five rodeos that included a bulls-only event the release says.

An additional ladies’ event, breakaway roping, is being offered this year in addition to barrel racing.