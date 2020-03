BILLINGS- All city playgrounds, tennis, volley and basketball courts in Billings are closed until further notice according to the City of Billings.

The closures are due to the possibility of transmission of COVID-19.

The City says a recent study conducted by the National Institute of Health published in the New England Journal of Medicine that found the COVID-19 virus may live on hard surfaces for up to three days.

City parks, spaces and trails are still open for public use.