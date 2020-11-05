BILLINGS- This year, the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale has canceled the Nutcracker and are making changes to their Holiday Pops concert.

The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSOC) says they have performed the Nutcracker for more than 30 years without interruption, and that for the safety of everyone involved, they have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel the Nutcracker this year.

BSOC’s Holiday Pops concert will see some changes to the current programming structure, with the concert being performed via live stream only.

The symphony says the Holiday Pops concert will still feature the vocals of Amy Schendel and the big band sound of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective.

“We cannot wait to be with you for the holidays again,” BSOC wrote. “Until that time comes, please be with us online.”

