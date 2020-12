BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department (BPD) is investigating a missing persons case of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, the last known contact for Lacie Genine Adams, 14, was on Nov. 12.

She described as Native American or Alaska Native, stands 5-foot, 1-inches tall, weighs 100-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lacie's whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at (406) 657-8461.