BILLINGS - Alternatives Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) is alerting the public of an escapee out of the Passages Women’s Program in Billings Friday.

According to a release from Alternatives Inc, Anastasia Richmond, 20, of Helena, left the program on 1001 South Twenty-seventh Street at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday

She is described as white, standing 5-feet-, 1-inches tall; weighing 110-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is sentenced for possession of dangerous drugs and theft, Alternatives Inc. says.

The DOC is asking the public for help in arresting her but Alternatives Inc. says she should not be approached as she is considered dangerous and now has a 10-year felony escape sentence.

Anyone with information on Richmond's whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.