BILLINGS- The 32nd Annual Antique Tractor Show & Threshing Bee has been canceled.

The show, scheduled for August 15 and 16 was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions.

Sue Tombrink tells us the safety and health of their members, volunteer, vendors and guests are their top priority.

“We hope that everyone that has enjoyed and supported us for the last thirty-one years will understand and look forward to 2021,” Tombrink wrote.