BIG HORN Co.- A 22-acre fire burned on an island in the Big Horn River above Two Leggins Fishing Access Wednesday.

The Leggins Creek fire burned 22-aces of the 29-acre island west of the Highway 33 bridge according to a release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

A spot fire from embers jumped the river and burned about one acre according to the release.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. You can leave a phone tip by calling 1-800-472-7766.

Incident Commander Hartford Bear Claw and engines were at the fire overnight.

Firefighters shuttled troops onto the island Thursday using boats from BIA Land Services, everyone wearing masks against COVID-19.

A heavy J-Max helicopter with a 500-gallon bucket along with the BIA light “Type 3” helicopter worked with crews to douse the fire.

Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office closed the Two Leggins Fishing Access to provide a helispot for operations, and a Big Horn County Rural Fire engine and dozer contained the spot fire on the mainland.

“For your safety and for our safety, please stay away from Two Leggins Fishing Access,” said Fuels Specialist Randy Pretty On Top. “We have enough trouble worrying about COVID-19 and the fire - we don’t need crowds. This is not a show.”

The release says there has been at least one human-caused fire each day in five districts of the Reservation.

A second small fire was caught Wednesday above the Crow Agency transfer fight, and on Tuesday, a one-acre fire was doused north of Wyola on the frontage road.

On Monday, two small fires burned on the school hill in Lodge Grass, and two acres burned in a wheat field by Prior.

A quarter of an acre burned on River Crow Road just north of Crow Agency on Sunday as well.

The Little Bighorn Battlefield is at Extreme fire danger according to the release, and the Bighorn Mountains and Bighorn Canyon, and the Pryor Mountains are all at Very High fire danger.