RED LODGE, Mont. - A woman was injured while riding an ATV west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday.
She was a part of a group riding on a Forest Service two-track road off Pryor Mountain Rd., when the ATV rolled, Red Lodge Fire Rescue reported.
The woman suffered serious injuries to her arm and leg and had significant blood loss.
Lowell, Wyoming Dispatch received the initial 9-1-1 call, and Big Horn County, Wyoming Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Frannie, Wyoming Fire and EMS were dispatched to the location.
Officials with Carbon County, Montana were then notified and Red Lodge SAR was flown to the area with the help of a helicopter from Palisade Ranch.
Teams were able to give the patient treatment, including splinting and tourniquet placement and carrying her to a landing zone about a quarter mile away from the crash location.
Due to her injuries and the remote location, St. Vincent Help Flight transported the patient to Billings for further care.
“Red Lodge Fire Rescue would like to thank Big Horn County, WY Sheriff and Search and Rescue, Frannie Fire and EMS, Help Flight, Palisade Ranch, Guardian Air and the members of Red Lodge Search and Rescue for their response and efforts,” Red Lodge Fire Rescue said.