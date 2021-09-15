Red Lodge crews help lower hikers down from steep drainage

RED LODGE, Mont. - Two hikers were rescued after getting stuck going down a steep drainage Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post from Red Lodge Fire Rescue, search and rescue teams received an SOS alert from a GPS navigation device around 10 p.m.
Two hikers were stuck trying to go down a steep and slick drainage with low visibility, making it impossible for them to go forward or backward.
Search and rescue crews lowered the hikers down a 20-foot ledge and helped them back to rescue vehicles. The rescue ended around 1 a.m.