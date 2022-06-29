BILLINGS, MT. - The Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) hosted an event at the Red Lodge Civic Center to aid any local residents impacted by the recent flooding.
Stands for different charity organizations were available, free for anyone, from 2 to 7pm.
Organizations like local church groups, the Salvation Army, and Crisis Cleanup offered support to local residents that expressed concern towards the impact of the flooding.
"If you've been impacted by the flooding at all, even if you think you've checked all the boxes, come down anyway" said Rev. Pamela Peterson, one of the heads of the event.
"It's a way to talk to each other on how the flood affected us."
MARC will be hosting another event similar to this in Fromberg. The event will be located at Fromberg High School and will start at 4pm and end at 7pm.