Recognizing World Lymphedema Day

Friday was World Lymphedema Day, and one patient shares her story of how early detection, and steps from her physical therapist, helped her prevent her condition from worsening.
According to Billings Clinic, Lymphedema is a condition where a build-up of protein-rich fluid causes swelling in the hands, arms, legs, face, or neck.
Fortunately, for Cindy Bredy, she learned about the condition prior to experiencing the symptoms, so she knew the early signs.
Bredy says her arm started to feel heavy, and she immediately went to visit her physical therapist.
After a number of sessions, Bredy says she has her condition under control and is doing well.
Bredy says the education she received on Lymphedema is a huge part of how she was able to recognize the early signs.
Bredy advises anyone who may suspect they have Lymphedema or if something just doesn't feel right to not be shy and visit their doctor