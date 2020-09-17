ROUNDUP- A rancher in Roundup is cleaning up after the Bobcat Fire forced him to evacuate over 200 cattle.
"We just started fall calving our cows and the fire started Wednesday afternoon," said Terry Frosty, owner of Frosty Creek Angus Ranch.
Frosty said a friend called to ask him if there was smoke near him. Frosty went outside to check.
"We walked out of the house and the smoke was billowing north of us up here. And, we drove up on top of the hill to see how close everything was. When we come back out, the wind was following us, the dust was passing us, so we jumped down here and went a mile up here and started moving cows down. By 5 or 5:30, it was already right here, lapping us. We got the last cows through the pasture here, pushing them west. The fire had jumped over the top of us to the other side of the open pasture out here and started that hillside on fire."
He added, "You could feel the heat. The heat was intense and just the wind with it. Just the heat of the flames and the intensity and you couldn't hardly see through the smoke. My idea was just get the cows to safety. That's what I wanted to do. That's our livelihood."