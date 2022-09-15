Showers will continue to develop over the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains Thursday afternoon, as showers gradually track east into the plains Thursday night. Numerous showers and some thunderstorms are then expected across the region Friday. Some heavy downpours are possible Friday which may lead to local ponding of water on roads and possibly local flooding near complex terrain, old burn scars and poor drainage areas.
Rainfall to End the Week
