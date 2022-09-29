A slow-moving weather system will bring rain showers to the region Thursday night into early next week. Heaviest precipitation expected Friday through Saturday night. Thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. Precipitation amounts continue to trend higher with the potential for more than an inch west of a Hysham to Sheridan line. In addition, snow is expected above 9000 feet Friday into the weekend and could impact the Beartooth Pass.
Rain Showers Through the Weekend
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.