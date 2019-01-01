Quinn Rivera from Cody, WY competes on "The Titan Games"

Hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Titan Games is a physical competition series giving everyday people a chance to match up head-to-head in epic, physical challenges.
Quinn Rivera is 25-year-old medical student from Cody, Wyoming. He found out he would be on the show in August.
Rivera said NBC flew him out to Los Angeles for a combine with one hundred other competitors. He said over ten thousand people applied to be on the show online. He is one of 32 men chosen from the combine to compete in the Titan Games.
Rivera said he hasn't seen the show he is featured in yet, but said producers and competitors embraced his small town upbringing.
"They kept playing up the kind of Cody, Wyoming thing and so I think they like the small town atmosphere. I don't think there were that many people from small towns. A lot of people from California and Jersey and stuff like that so yeah it was something unique that set me apart and also a medical student I think was unique as well," said Rivera.
Rivera said he wasn't sure if he was going to go on the show in the first place. He was busy in medical school and was recently married in July.
He decided to take a leave of absence so he could be with his wife working in Dallas, and compete on the show which was filmed in September.
He said the experience of being on a high production show was amazing. He added that he met some great people along the way, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"Yeah he was as nice as he seems to be. There's kind of an aura about him, everyone kind of chippers up when he's around. So it's kind of cool I tell everyone he's a beautiful man, just because he is. And so you kind of see him and there's almost a glow about him and he kind of elevates the environment that he's in," said Rivera.
Rivera said he's extremely blessed and thankful for the opportunity. He also said he is proud to be from Cody, and wanted to thank everyone back home supporting him.
"The Titan Games" premieres this Thursday on NBC.