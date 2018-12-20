Pryor man sentenced for assault, strangulation

BILLINGS—Pryor resident Gary Duke Carlson was sentenced on Wednesday to 46 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting and strangling a woman, U.S. Attorney Kurt G. Alme said.
Carlson, 28, pleaded guilty earlier to assault by strangulation and to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury,
U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided at the hearings.
In May 2017 in Pryor, on the Crow Indian Reservation, Carlson made accusations about the victim, became physically abusive and began to strangle her. In June 2017, Carlson again made accusations and head-butted the victim. He also hit her in the face with his hands, injuring her face. In an interview with Bureau of Indian Affairs agents, Carlson denied hitting the victim but said he pushed her and that she fell into a dresser or a door.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Godfrey prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.