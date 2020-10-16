Preparing for winter driving

The Montana Department of Transportation has some important safety reminders for winter driving.
They said it's important to have an emergency kit in your car in case you find yourself broken down while traveling. This kit should include items like a flashlight, water, basic tools, a shovel and a first aid kit. A complete list of recommended items is available here. They also said GPS is a valuable tool in case you get lost and it could save your life. They said you should know how to use it and take it with you on every trip.
Every winter cars crash into snowplows according to MDOT. They said drivers sometimes overestimate the speed of the snowplows. You should slow down and maintain a safe distance. They also said you should not drive through the snow cloud created by the plow. There may be a wing plow to the side of the truck that you cannot see, or there may be another snowplow ahead.
More tips from MDOT on preparing your vehicle for winter driving can be found here.