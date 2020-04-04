Postal workers and cleanliness

2. Do not lick your envelopes to seal them. Use scotch tape or a wet cloth/paper towel. We don’t want your germs and neither does anyone else who has to handle your mail.
3. If we have an item that needs a signature we will not be going to your door to ring the bell. We have been told to knock and then back away six feet from your door. If you’re available we will ask for permission to sign for you. If you are not available we will leave a pink slip in your box. You can either go to the PO to get your item or you can sign the back and we will deliver the item the next day. You can also save your signature online if you have informed delivery so that you never have to sign for packages again. Ps. Our scanners are filthy and you don’t want to touch them. Trust me.
4. Your non-signature packages that are too big to fit in the box will be left on your door step, by your garage or any other protected location. Again, do not approach us. We will set it down and then you can come get it. We are not trying to be rude. We are trying to keep ourselves, our families, our customers and anyone else we may come into contact with safe and healthy.
5. We do not have access to soap and water on our routes so hand washing is not feasible. We were supposed to be provided with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes but I’ve had to make my own. That should let you know how much if any we have been provided from our company, but I’m not supposed to speak on that.
6. Recent studies have shown that this virus can live up to 24 hours on cardboard and 2-3 days on plastic. A lot of people handle your packages before they get to you so there is a potential for a lot of germs to be living on them. Do with that information what you will.