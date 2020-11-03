CHEYENNE Wyo.- Former Wyoming Congressman Cynthia Lummis has released a statement following her win to U.S. Senate from Wyoming and U.S. Senator John Barrasso sent a statement congratulating her.

The following is a statement issued by Cynthia Lummis’ campaign:

“Tonight, the words ‘thank you’ are not enough. Not enough for the incredible team of county chairs who have helped me campaign in every community across our state. Not enough for the countless volunteers who spent their time hosting events, putting up signs and going door-to-door for our campaign. Not enough for the Wyoming voters who have put their faith in me to serve as their next United States Senator. I am humbled, honored and full of gratitude for the trust you have put in me.” “Campaigning over the last eighteen months has given me the opportunity to connect with friends, old and new, from every corner of our state. I’m continually amazed by the vision, work ethic and sheer determination of our people and businesses. From energy and agriculture to technology and tourism, the future of traditional industries and cutting edge, new businesses can and should happen right here in Wyoming. The key to our future as a state is investing in our people, and keeping the long arm of Washington at bay.” “There’s no question this is a challenging time for our state and nation. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families and businesses. And the national media continues to fuel political divisiveness. However, it is my sincere hope that we wake up tomorrow not as a blue nation or a red nation, but a unified nation ready to renew the American spirit and sense of purpose. We have serious challenges to tackle and it’s going to require Republicans, Democrats and Independents to work together. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, head back to Washington and work with my colleagues who are ready to enact a robust policy agenda that puts America – and Wyoming – first.”

After Lummis’ win, U.S. Senator John Barrasso issued the following statement, congratulating Lummis: