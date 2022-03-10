HELENA, MT- Corey Stapleton announcing this morning via Twitter that he “Testing the Waters,” to run for president in 2024.

Stapleton is a graduate of U.S Naval Academy and former secretary of state of Montana.

As of recent he has stepped into the world of country music and has released an album.

He is launching an exploratory committee called "Testing the Waters," in his press release he said, "we need new leaders."

This is the link to his committees website.

In 2020 Stapleton went viral on Twitter for his response to President Donald, Trumps election loss, saying,

"I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you—and @realDonaldTrump accomplished some incredible things during your time in office! But that time is now over. Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden. Blessings on you and your family."

The tweeted received thousands of comments and retweets.

Previous coverage of the 2020 election can be found here along with a LIVE interview with the former secretary.