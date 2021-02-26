MONTANA - House Bill 457 was heard in the House Business and Labor Committee Friday, and if passed, it would set back the sale of recreational marijuana in Montana to January 2023; a year later than what Initiative 190 outlined.

However, the bill was tabled. As of now, the January 2022 start date for recreational sales is still in place.

The bill's sponsor argues I-190 violates the state's constitution, but others say there's no point in putting recreational marijuana on hold.

"I don't think that a delay of a year is a problem, given that there is a plainly unconstitutional question," Representative Bill Mercer from District 46 said.

Rep. Mercer says there needs to be more time for the courts to rule if I-190 violates the states constitution. He says it appropriates tax dollars, which goes against Article 3 Section 4 that reads, "The people may enact laws by initiative on all matters except appropriations of money and local or special laws."

"It would be quite the outcome if sometime in 2022, there is a court ruling that says that initiative is impermissible and the whole thing needs to be reversed," Mercer said.

Back in November, we talked with a University of Montana law professor on this exact topic, and he said there's a good chance the court could rule in favor of the initiative, based on previous rulings.

"What courts have said in the past is that those initiatives don't appropriate money, they raise money for the legislature to appropriate money through the accounts that the initiative allocates its revenues to," Anthony Johnstone, a Professor of Law at the University of Montana, said.

Opponents of the bill say I-190 can still be put in place.

"If you read I-190 in detail you'll notice that every section is severable, so if the court strikes down the financial elements of it, the other elements still stand. This argument, that this is somehow going to go away because of a court ruling related to the expenditures, it's not true," CEO of Montana Cannabis Guild Pepper Petersen said.

Opponents also say the Department of Revenue's tax projections are large, and if there's a delay on recreational marijuana, the state would miss out on big sales tax dollars.

"We are looking at 500 million dollars in sales annually for marijuana, so that's like 100 million dollars that would be coming into the state coffers," Petersen said.