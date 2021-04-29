When we think about someone going missing, we often think about the pain left behind when that person is lost.

But there's another crisis sweeping through indigenous communities that is just as impactful.

Substance abuse and addiction are taking more and more people from their families and loved ones.

Toni Lynn Arcoren, a Crow and Lakota Sioux woman, told us the story of her addiction, and the destruction it has wreaked on her life and those of her children.

"I have been struggling trying to share my story. I don't know where to start. It's on a topic that our native people are embarrassed to talk about. Meth in our families," she says.

"I know I need help. And I believe that by sharing our story will help me and others in many ways. I want our stories to our story to let others know that shame, guilt and embarrassment is what keeps us stuck. Voicing it frees our soul."

We also spoke with Toni's children to get their perspective on the effects her addiction has had on their lives.

You can hear more about Toni and her family's story on the latest episode of Vanished: A Native American Epidemic.

