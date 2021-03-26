LAME DEER - In the newest episode of Vanished: A Native American Epidemic, we share the story of Kymani Littlebird. Kymani was a young Northern Cheyenne man who died in the summer of 2020.

Instead of celebrating with Kymani last month, friends and family members gathered for a memorial walk on what would have been his 20th birthday.

Kymani was found dead near a small pond on June 25, 2020. A subsequent investigation by the BIA found no signs of foul play in his death. The coroner also ruled his death a suicide.

But Kymani's family vehemently disputes that conclusion, and is continuing to cry out for justice.

Kymani's aunt, Levonna Littlebird-Graham says her nephew meant a great deal to her.

"Kymani. I felt a connection with him because I was there when he was born. And when he died, I was the first person his mom called," she said.

To learn more about Kymani's story be sure to check out the latest podcast episode available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can also listen to the episode here.